Making the most of teachers’ time

Teachers’ time is a critical resource for education systems and a key input for student learning. Like any type of resource, teachers’ time can be allocated more or less effectively to promote positive outcomes for students. How school systems regulate teachers’ working time reflects diverse conceptions of the role of teachers and different strategies for making the most of their time. The COVID‑19 pandemic and the rise of remote and hybrid teaching environments in 2020 have further increased the complexity and diversity of tasks that compete for teachers’ time. The pandemic context has also tested the capacity of school systems to adapt provisions for teachers’ use of time quickly in response to changing conditions. Building on the findings from the OECD School Resources Review series and data from the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), this Policy Brief presents policies and practices that can promote an effective use of teachers’ time by exploring the following questions:

What do we know about teachers’ effective use of time?

How to balance regulations and flexibility to encourage an effective use of time?

How to define core tasks and support teachers in prioritising them?

Can technology help teachers use their time more effectively?