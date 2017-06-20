The OECD series Making Integration Work draws on key lessons from the OECD’s work on integration. The objective is to summarise in a non-technical way the main challenges and good policy practices to support the lasting integration of immigrants and their children for selected key groups and domains of integration. Each volume presents ten lessons and examples of good practice, complemented by synthetic comparisons of the integration policy frameworks in OECD countries. This second volume deals with the assessment and recognition of foreign qualifications.
Making Integration Work: Assessment and Recognition of Foreign Qualifications
Report
Abstract
