Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Integration Work: Assessment and Recognition of Foreign Qualifications

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264278271-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Making Integration Work
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Making Integration Work: Assessment and Recognition of Foreign Qualifications, Making Integration Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264278271-en.
Go to top