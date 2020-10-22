Skip to main content
Making Dispute Resolution More Effective - MAP Peer Review Report, Korea (Stage 2)

Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 14
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a06e58db-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Making Dispute Resolution More Effective - MAP Peer Review Report, Korea (Stage 2): Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 14, OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a06e58db-en.
