Access to training and the effective utilisation of skills in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) has long been an area of interest to public policy makers and economic development practitioners. SMEs often lack capabilities and infrastructure to make the most of their human capabilities – and as a consequence tend to have lower levels of training and skills development. It is against this back drop that the Department of Labour initiated this study with the OECD in conjunction with the Ministry of Economic Development, Tertiary Education Commission, Industry Training Federation and Business New Zealand. These organisations have a strong desire to see the results of the study feed into responses to help lift the performance of SMEs.
Leveraging Training: Skills Development in SMEs - An Analysis of Canterbury Region, New Zealand
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
28 November 2023