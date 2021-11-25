The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged regulators, health professionals, industry and the public in responding quickly, decisively and efficiently to the impact and consequences of this virus. Responses of governments to the pandemic have varied, and have been, more or less, coordinated with responses in other countries, while the virus travelled swiftly across the globe. This document describes the outcome of a survey about the lessons learned in the management of market access of biocides of interest in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.