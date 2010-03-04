Skip to main content
Learning Mathematics for Life

A Perspective from PISA
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075009-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Learning Mathematics for Life: A Perspective from PISA, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075009-en.
