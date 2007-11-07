Latin American Economic Outlook 2008

While democratic regimes seem to be firmly rooted in the region, Latin American economies continue to experience sustained economic growth, benefiting from the ongoing process of globalisation. This Latin American Economic Outlook, the first volume in an annual series by the OECD Development Centre, provides original insights and comparative indicators on four key issues affecting Latin America’s development: the impact of fiscal performance on democratic legitimacy; the relevance of pension fund reform and governance for national saving and capital markets deepening; the role market-seeking investments by the private sector can have at improving access to telecommunication services; and growing trade with China and India as an incentive to boost the competitiveness of Latin American countries. Policy recommendations and the identification of best practices in the areas under scrutiny aim to put OECD’s expertise and well-known analytical rigour at the service of Latin America’s development.