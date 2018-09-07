This report assesses the crucial drivers of ecosystem services and proposes actions to
develop a more effective policy mix. Several elements form the basis of this report. First,
a literature review provides an overview of the state and trends of ecosystem services linked
to agriculture, including issues related to land use. Secondly, results are presented from a
quantitative model developed to illustrate the potential benefits of improving policy design
as well as to investigate synergies and trade-offs among ecosystem services. This report
also includes a review of experiences in an inventory of ecosystems in selected countries
and policy initiatives that address ecosystem services linked to agriculture.
Land use and ecosystem services
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
