Land use and ecosystem services

This report assesses the crucial drivers of ecosystem services and proposes actions to

develop a more effective policy mix. Several elements form the basis of this report. First,

a literature review provides an overview of the state and trends of ecosystem services linked

to agriculture, including issues related to land use. Secondly, results are presented from a

quantitative model developed to illustrate the potential benefits of improving policy design

as well as to investigate synergies and trade-offs among ecosystem services. This report

also includes a review of experiences in an inventory of ecosystems in selected countries

and policy initiatives that address ecosystem services linked to agriculture.