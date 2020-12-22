Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour market institutions for an ageing labour force in Slovenia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9eca1535-en
Authors
Priscilla Fialho, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fialho, P. and J. Høj (2020), “Labour market institutions for an ageing labour force in Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1648, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9eca1535-en.
Go to top