Jobs for Immigrants (Vol. 3)

When immigrants arrive in a new country, they are confronted with new labour market requirements such as language proficiency, familiarity with job-search procedures and work practices which they are not always able to satisfy. Over time, this expertise can be acquired. In practice however, differences in employment and earnings persist: experience and qualifications obtained abroad may not be fully equivalent to experience and qualifications acquired in the host country or not recognised as such, social capital may be lacking, or discriminatory hiring practices may persist among employers. These obstacles affect not only new immigrants, but, surprisingly, their offspring too.

This publication reviews the labour market integration of immigrants and their offspring in three OECD countries (Austria, Norway and Switzerlands) and provides country-specific recommendations. It also includes a summary chapter highlighting common challenges and policy responses. It is the third and last in a series which has covered eleven OECD countries.