Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Japan's Challenging Debt Dynamics

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41w045v6mp-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette, Jan Stráský
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. and J. Stráský (2013), “Japan's Challenging Debt Dynamics”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1085, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41w045v6mp-en.
Go to top