Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Is There Convergence of Russia's Regions?

Exploring the Empirical Evidence: 1995–2010
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k422105ht33-en
Authors
Hartmut Lehmann, Maria Giulia Silvagni
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lehmann, H. and M. Silvagni (2013), “Is There Convergence of Russia's Regions?: Exploring the Empirical Evidence: 1995–2010”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1083, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k422105ht33-en.
Go to top