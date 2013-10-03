Skip to main content
Ireland's Carbon Tax and the Fiscal Crisis

Issues in Fiscal Adjustment, Environmental Effectiveness, Competitiveness, Leakage and Equity Implications
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11j3w0bw-en
Authors
Frank J. Convery, Louise Dunne, Deirdre Joyce
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Convery, F., L. Dunne and D. Joyce (2013), “Ireland's Carbon Tax and the Fiscal Crisis: Issues in Fiscal Adjustment, Environmental Effectiveness, Competitiveness, Leakage and Equity Implications”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11j3w0bw-en.
