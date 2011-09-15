Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Invention and Transfer of Environmental Technologies

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264115620-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Environmental Innovation
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Invention and Transfer of Environmental Technologies, OECD Studies on Environmental Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264115620-en.
Go to top