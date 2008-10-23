Environmental Policy, Technological Innovation and Patents

This report presents three case studies to illustrate the relationship between environmental policy and technological innovation. The case studies cover abatement technologies for wastewater effluent from pulp production, abatement of motor vehicle emissions, and development of renewable energy technologies. On the basis of patent data, the nature, extent, and causes of innovation in each of these areas have been explored. While a particular focus has been placed on the role of environmental policy in bringing about the innovation documented, it is recognised that other factors play a key role in inducing innovation that has positive environmental implications.