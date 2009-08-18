About 190 million people around the world live outside their country of birth. These migrants bring energy, entrepreneurship and fresh ideas to our societies. But there are downsides: young migrants who fail in education, adults who don’t find work and, of course, unregulated migration. Such challenges can make migration a political lightning rod and a topic for angry debate.

Drawing on the unique expertise of the OECD,this book moves beyond rhetoric to look at the realities of international migration today: Where do migrants come from and where do they go? How do governments manage migration? How well do migrants perform in education and in the workforce? And does migration help – or hinder – developing countries?