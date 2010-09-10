Skip to main content
From Crisis to Recovery

The Causes, Course and Consequences of the Great Recession
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264077072-en
Brian Keeley, Patrick Love
OECD Insights
Keeley, B. and P. Love (2010), From Crisis to Recovery: The Causes, Course and Consequences of the Great Recession, OECD Insights, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264077072-en.
