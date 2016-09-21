To capitalise on the new international resolve epitomised by COP21 and the agreement on the universal Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires a renewed effort to promote new policy thinking and new approaches to the great challenges ahead. Responding to new challenges means we have to adopt more ambitious frameworks, design more effective tools, and propose more precise policies that will take account of the complex and multidimensional nature of the challenges. The goal is to develop a better sense of how economies really work and to articulate strategies which reflect this understanding. The OECD’s New Approaches to Economic Challenges (NAEC) exercise challenges our assumptions and our understanding about the workings of the economy. This collection from OECD Insights summarises opinions from inside and outside the Organisation on how NAEC can contribute to achieving the SDGs, and describes how the OECD is placing its statistical, monitoring and analytical capacities at the service of the international community. The authors also consider the transformation of the world economy that will be needed and the long-term “tectonic shifts” that are affecting people, the planet, global productivity, and institutions.
Debate the Issues: New Approaches to Economic Challenges
Report
OECD Insights
Edited by Patrick Love
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 June 2017
-
17 February 2016
-
Report18 December 2015
-
Report15 December 2015
-
Report11 April 2013
-
Report25 June 2012
-
Report10 September 2010
-
Report28 July 2010
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024