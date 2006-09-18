This annual report reviews recent developments in international direct investment, includes recent statistics and highlights policy responses that will help countries reap the full benefits of investment. This edition's special focus is on legal and policy issues arising from international investment agreements. The articles in this section investigate novel features of recent bilateral investment treaties; options for improving the system of investor-state dispute settlement; and the consolidation of claims as an avenue for improving investment arbitration. Other articles in this volume cover how new technologies are a force advancing the closer integration of national economies; the challenges and opportunities for policy makers that arise from international investor participation in infrastructure; recent evidence of source (or "home") country benefits of outward direct investment; and the role of the OECD peer review process in building investment policy capacity.
International Investment Perspectives 2006
Report
International Investment Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 September 2007
-
3 October 2005
-
25 August 2004
-
3 September 2003
-
23 September 2002
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
-
23 January 2024