International Investment Perspectives is an annual report from the OECD on international investment developments. The focus of the 2005 edition is on policies affecting the investment climate, including work to establish a Policy Framework for Investment and a checklist for policy makers on creating a good environment for attracting investment and maximising its economic benefits. This issue also includes articles covering foreign trade, competition, and fiscal policy.
International Investment Perspectives 2005
Report
International Investment Perspectives
Abstract
