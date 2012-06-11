Skip to main content
International Capital Mobility

Which Structural Policies Reduce Financial Fragility?
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkcv5z27-en
Rudiger Ahrend, Antoine Goujard, Cyrille Schwellnus
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R., A. Goujard and C. Schwellnus (2012), “International Capital Mobility: Which Structural Policies Reduce Financial Fragility?”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkcv5z27-en.
