Customs administrations play an essential role in facilitating global trade while reinforcing integrity in cross-border exchanges of goods and services and collecting public revenue. Evidence shows that addressing lack of integrity in customs can create significant benefits for the public and private sectors, as well as society as a whole. This is why the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) and the OECD have set integrity in customs a priority. This report is a compendium of good practices to strengthen integrity in customs based on a questionnaire developed by the G20 ACWG, under the leadership of Mexico.