Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Integration of Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Remote Areas with Declining Populations

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/84043b2a-en
Authors
Giulia Galera, Leila Giannetto, Andrea Membretti, Antonella Noya
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Galera, G. et al. (2018), “Integration of Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Remote Areas with Declining Populations”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2018/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/84043b2a-en.
Go to top