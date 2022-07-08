Public procurement represents a major share of government spending. Even though adequate regulatory and strategic frameworks exist, the uptake of responsible business conduct considerations in public procurement is relatively low. Given the relevance of the economic argument for governments, this paper provides insights for policy makers and practitioners on the economic benefits of integrating responsible business conduct in public procurement supply chains. It analyses both direct and indirect economic benefits, and looks into the broader impact on businesses and individuals beyond national borders.
Integrating responsible business conduct in public procurement supply chains
Economic benefits to governments
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper19 June 2024
-
Policy paper12 June 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
30 April 2024