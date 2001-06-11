Insurance Regulation and Supervision in Asia and Latin America

This publication provides two sets of comparative studies on insurance regulation and supervision covering Asia and Latin America. Altogether 31 countries and economies in these regions are covered. As far as Latin America is concerned, it is the first OECD publication dealing with insurance issues in this region. The work constitutes a valuable reference on insurance policy issues for policy makers and experts in the public sector, actors in the private sector and academics both in OECD Member countries and non-Member economies.