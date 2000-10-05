Institutional investors (insurance companies, investment companies and pension funds) are major collectors of savings and suppliers of funds to financial markets. The role of institutional investors as financial intermediaries and their impact on investment strategies has grown significantly over recent years along with deregulation and globalisation of financial markets. This publication provides a unique set of comprehensive statistics on institutional saving and investment in the OECD area and updates the statistics published in 1998 under the same title.
Institutional Investors Statistical Yearbook 2000
