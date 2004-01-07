Institutional Investors Statistical Yearbook 2003

Institutional investors (insurance companies, pension funds, and investment companies) are major collectors of savings and suppliers of funds to financial markets. The role of institutional investors as financial intermediaries and their impact on investment strategies has grown significantly over recent years along with deregulation and globalisation of financial markets.

This 2003 edition of the Statistical Yearbook provides a unique set of comprehensive statistics on institutional saving and investment for 28 OECD countries from 1992 onwards.

Available on CD-ROM and on line at www.OECD-iLibrary.org

This will be the last edition of this book to be published. This data will not be updated.