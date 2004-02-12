Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Institutional Efficiency and its Determinants

The Role of Political Factors in Economic Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106451-en
Authors
Frank Bodmer, Silvio Borner, Markus Kobler
Tags
Development Centre Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Bodmer, F., S. Borner and M. Kobler (2004), Institutional Efficiency and its Determinants: The Role of Political Factors in Economic Growth, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106451-en.
Go to top