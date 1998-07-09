Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutional Arrangements for Access to Confidential Micro-Level Data in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/041104314765
Authors
Kazuyuki Motohashi
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Motohashi, K. (1998), “Institutional Arrangements for Access to Confidential Micro-Level Data in OECD Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1998/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/041104314765.
Go to top