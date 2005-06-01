Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovation Policy and Performance

A Cross-Country Comparison
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264006737-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Innovation Policy and Performance: A Cross-Country Comparison, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264006737-en.
Go to top