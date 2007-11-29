This Round Table examines the design and location of interchange facilities and feeder services. The development of mathematical models to predict the effects of such schemes is described and some more general problems of integrating the evaluation of interchange schemes in an urban planning context are discussed.
Influence of Cost, Quality and Organization of Terminal Transport and Interchanges on the Choice of Passenger Transport Mode
Report of the Ninteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 16-17 November 1972
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
