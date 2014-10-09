ICT has influenced almost all aspects of our lives and has changed the way we communicate, work and socialize. Education plays a key role in ensuring that everyone can reap the benefits of our technology-rich world, as well as help mitigate some of the risks.
Infinite connections
Education and new technologies
Policy paper
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
