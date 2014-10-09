Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Infinite connections

Education and new technologies
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/79ac3b84-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Infinite connections: Education and new technologies”, Trends Shaping Education Spotlights, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/79ac3b84-en.
Go to top