Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Inequality in Denmark through the Looking Glass

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln041vm6tg-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Mikkel Hermansen, Nicolas Ruiz, Caroline Klein, Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Causa, O. et al. (2016), “Inequality in Denmark through the Looking Glass”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1341, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln041vm6tg-en.
Go to top