In 2010, the OECD’s Committee on Consumer Policy published a Consumer Policy Toolkit, which provides a framework for developing and implementing effective consumer policies (OECD, 2010). The report notes that industry self-regulation (ISR) can play an important role in addressing consumer issues, particularly when business codes of conduct and standards are involved.[1] This report examines the roles that ISR can play in these and other areas more closely, examining conditions and situations where there are likely to be benefits, and the steps that need to be taken to help ensure that such initiatives succeed. The report draws on 23 case studies where consumer issues are addressed. The case studies are based on material provided by governments, businesses, civil society and other experts; for the most part the case studies have not been independently evaluated. They cover a range of sectors and activities, including advertising, financial services, telecommunications, video games and software applications (apps), toys, and direct selling. The case studies are illustrative of the ways that ISR has been used to address consumer issues; they do not cover areas where ISR has not been effective.