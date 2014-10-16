Skip to main content
Inducing Private Finance for Renewable Energy Projects

Evidence from Micro-Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvg0k6thr1-en
Authors
Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Nick Johnstone, Jérôme Silva, Antoine Ferey
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cárdenas Rodríguez, M. et al. (2014), “Inducing Private Finance for Renewable Energy Projects: Evidence from Micro-Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvg0k6thr1-en.
