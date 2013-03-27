Skip to main content
Income Inequality and Poverty in Colombia - Part 1. The Role of the Labour Market

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n74s1f1-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Juliana Londoño Vélez
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. and J. Londoño Vélez (2013), “Income Inequality and Poverty in Colombia - Part 1. The Role of the Labour Market”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1036, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n74s1f1-en.
