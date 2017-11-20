Skip to main content
Inclusive labour Markets in the digital era

The case of Austria
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c2331c20-en
Authors
Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ziemann, V. (2017), “Inclusive labour Markets in the digital era: The case of Austria”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1431, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c2331c20-en.
