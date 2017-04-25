Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Inclusive innovation policies

Lessons from international case studies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a09a3a5d-en
Authors
Sandra Planes-Satorra, Caroline Paunov
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Planes-Satorra, S. and C. Paunov (2017), “Inclusive innovation policies: Lessons from international case studies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a09a3a5d-en.
Go to top