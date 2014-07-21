Skip to main content
Improving Well-Being in the United States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0zbc80tvl-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Patrick Lenain, Sarah Flèche
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A., P. Lenain and S. Flèche (2014), “Improving Well-Being in the United States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0zbc80tvl-en.
