Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Transport Planning for Accessible Cities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fcb2eae0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Urban Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Improving Transport Planning for Accessible Cities, OECD Urban Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fcb2eae0-en.
Go to top