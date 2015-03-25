Transport can play an important role in promoting growth, diversification and regional convergence. However, with insufficient investment and incomplete structural reforms, Russia faces very large challenges in modernising its large transport system. Urban transport problems are intensifying, because of weak policy coordination and inadequate traffic management. Promoting competition in the transport sector is essential, in particular by effectively opening the railway freight market to independent operators. This Working Paper relates to the 2013 Economic Survey of the Russian Federation (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-russian-federation.htm).
Improving Transport Infrastructure in Russia
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-