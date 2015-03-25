Skip to main content
Improving Transport Infrastructure in Russia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4hmcs3mxp-en
Authors
Alexander Kolik, Artur Radziwill, Natalia Turdyeva
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kolik, A., A. Radziwill and N. Turdyeva (2015), “Improving Transport Infrastructure in Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4hmcs3mxp-en.
