Improving Transport Infrastructure in Russia

Transport can play an important role in promoting growth, diversification and regional convergence. However, with insufficient investment and incomplete structural reforms, Russia faces very large challenges in modernising its large transport system. Urban transport problems are intensifying, because of weak policy coordination and inadequate traffic management. Promoting competition in the transport sector is essential, in particular by effectively opening the railway freight market to independent operators. This Working Paper relates to the 2013 Economic Survey of the Russian Federation (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-russian-federation.htm).