Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Functioning of the Slovenian Labour Market

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221857425110
Authors
Isabell Koske
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koske, I. (2009), “Improving the Functioning of the Slovenian Labour Market”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 719, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221857425110.
Go to top