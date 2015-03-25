Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Business Climate in Russia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4hmd6kq32-en
Authors
Artur Radziwill, Yana Vaziakova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Radziwill, A. and Y. Vaziakova (2015), “Improving the Business Climate in Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4hmd6kq32-en.
Go to top