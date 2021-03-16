Skip to main content
Improving skills to harness the benefits of a more open economy in Brazil

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/222c1741-en
Authors
Robert Grundke, Jens Matthias Arnold, Matheus Bueno, Priscilla Fialho
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Grundke, R. et al. (2021), “Improving skills to harness the benefits of a more open economy in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1661, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222c1741-en.
