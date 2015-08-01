Skip to main content
Improving public sector efficiency for more inclusive growth in Latvia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw57p59bxx-en
Authors
Caroline Klein, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Klein, C. and R. Price (2015), “Improving public sector efficiency for more inclusive growth in Latvia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1254, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw57p59bxx-en.
