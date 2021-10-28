The OECD Working Group on Bribery (the Working Group) adopted the Netherlands Phase 4 report on 16 October 2020. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on the Netherlands implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The Working Group invited the Netherlands to submit a written report in one year (October 2021) on progress with legislative reforms to its non-trial resolution framework and the amendment to the Whistleblowers Authority Act to implement the EU Whistleblower Protection irective. This report, submitted by the etherlands, provides information on the progress made by the etherlands in implementing ecommendations 2(a) and 6(a)-(d). The Netherlands presented its update to the Working Group on 11 October 2021.