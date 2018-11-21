Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Impacts of Green Growth Policies on Labour Markets and Wage Income Distribution

A General Equilibrium Application to Climate and Energy Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ea3696f4-en
Authors
Jean Chateau, Ruben Bibas, Elisa Lanzi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Chateau, J., R. Bibas and E. Lanzi (2018), “Impacts of Green Growth Policies on Labour Markets and Wage Income Distribution: A General Equilibrium Application to Climate and Energy Policies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ea3696f4-en.
Go to top