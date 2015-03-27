Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Impacts of Carbon Prices on Indicators of Competitiveness

A Review of Empirical Findings
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js37p21grzq-en
Authors
Johanna Arlinghaus
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arlinghaus, J. (2015), “Impacts of Carbon Prices on Indicators of Competitiveness: A Review of Empirical Findings”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js37p21grzq-en.
Go to top