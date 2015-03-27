Concerns around potential losses of competitiveness as a result of unilateral action on carbon pricing are often central for policy makers contemplating the introduction of such instruments. This paper is a review of literature on ex post empirical evaluations of the impacts of carbon prices on indicators of competitiveness as employed in the literature, including employment, output or exports, at different levels of aggregation.
Impacts of Carbon Prices on Indicators of Competitiveness
A Review of Empirical Findings
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
2 August 2023
-
Working paper6 July 2023