Impacts of agricultural policies on productivity and sustainability performance in agriculture: A literature review

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6bc916e7-en
Authors
Gwendolen DeBoe
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

DeBoe, G. (2020), “Impacts of agricultural policies on productivity and sustainability performance in agriculture: A literature review”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6bc916e7-en.
