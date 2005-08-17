Skip to main content
ICT and Economic Growth

A Quantification of Productivity Growth in Spain 1985-2002
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/527376367825
Authors
Matilde Mas, Javier Quesada
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mas, M. and J. Quesada (2005), “ICT and Economic Growth: A Quantification of Productivity Growth in Spain 1985-2002”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2005/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/527376367825.
